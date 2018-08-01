Aston Villa sign Andre Moreira on loan from Atletico Madrid

Andre Moreira is excited by the chance to join Aston Villa

Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Andre Moreira on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old has not made a senior appearance for the Spanish side since he joined them from Portuguese third division outfit Riberao in the summer of 2014.

Portugal U21 international Moreira spent the last three seasons out on loan, havng spells at Moreirense, Uniao Madeira and Belenenses.

Moreira made his first appearance in Villa colours in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Stoke City earlier this week, and he is expected to compete with Jed Steer for the No 1 spot in Steve Bruce's side.

He said: "I am very excited. It's such a big opportunity at such a big club. It's the perfect opportunity at the right moment. It's a big move for me.

"Aston Villa is a great football club - a famous football club.

"The training facilities are great. I know the stadium is famous and historic. I just can't wait to get started now."