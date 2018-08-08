Joe Bryan close to joining Aston Villa following medical

Joe Bryan is set to join Aston Villa after completing a medical

Joe Bryan has undergone a medical and looks set to join Aston Villa in the next few hours, Sky Sports News understands.

Villa manager Steve Bruce has reportedly fought off interest from a number of Championship clubs for the Bristol City defender.

The fee for the 24-year-old is thought to be in the region of £5m.

Bryan made 48 appearances in all competitions last season and was involved in Bristol City's season-opening 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

It looks set to be a busy couple of days for Villa with Jack Grealish still intent on a move to Tottenham, while John McGinn looks set to join from Hibernian.