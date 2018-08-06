Aston Villa and Middlesbrough bids accepted for Bristol City defender Joe Bryan

Joe Bryan joined Bristol City in 2011 and has had two loan spells

Aston Villa and Middlesbrough are fighting it out for the services of Bristol City defender Joe Bryan, according to Sky sources.

Both Championship clubs have had offers of between £4-6m for the 24-year-old accepted.

Bryan is deciding which club he would prefer to join.

Villa kick off their Championship season on Monday night with a trip to Hull City, live on Sky Sports.

He made 48 appearances in all competitions last season and was involved in Bristol City's season-opening 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Bryan, who has featured in 203 league games for City, has also had loan spells with Bath City and Plymouth.