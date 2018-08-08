John McGinn nearing Aston Villa move despite Celtic interest, says Neil Lennon

John McGinn has been the subject of three failed Celtic bids this transfer window - Sky sources

Aston Villa are in the "driving position" to sign John McGinn despite renewed interest from Celtic, according to Neil Lennon.

Hibernian midfielder McGinn spent Tuesday in talks with Aston Villa but Celtic are believed to have matched the Sky Bet Championship club's offer after having several previous bids rejected.

Lennon said: "He went down to Birmingham, I think he is having a medical there. A fee has been agreed. I don't know if personal terms have been agreed yet.

"I think Celtic have matched the offer but I think Villa are in the driving position at the minute."

Lennon revealed there had been other approaches for McGinn but no concrete bids from interested clubs other than Villa and Celtic.

John McGinn has made nine international appearance for Scotland

"If they do (bid) they are leaving it very late because I think the process is well down the line, certainly with Aston Villa and Steve Bruce, as far as I'm aware," said Lennon, whose team host Molde in the Europa League on Thursday.

"I don't know if John's head has been turned by Aston Villa, I have not spoken to him on it yet, but as far as I'm aware they are certainly in a really strong position in terms of getting his services.

"I know Steve well, I had a good chat with him on a number of occasions about John. He's an excellent manager, an excellent guy.

"I think John met him for dinner last night (Tuesday) and he was very impressed with what Steve had to say."

Celtic remain in the frame to sign McGinn, but Sky Sports News understands that the player and club would prefer a move to the English Championship than their Premiership rivals.

As part of any deal, McGinn's former club St Mirren will receive a third of the transfer money thanks to a sell-on clause.

