Jack Grealish wants Tottenham move but Aston Villa stand firm

Jack Grealish's proposed move to Tottenham appears to be off

Jack Grealish remains keen to move to Tottenham despite Aston Villa being adamant the player will not leave, Sky sources understand.

Grealish, who trained with the Villa squad on Wednesday morning, was hoping to complete a £25m move to Spurs before Thursday's deadline until Villa's new owner, Nassef Sawiris intervened.

And Sky Sports News understands the England U21 international is disillusioned that his dream move to north London now looks doomed.

He remains desperate to play for Mauricio Pochettino and to test himself at the highest level for a top-four Premier League club.

Tottenham's £25m bid for Grealish, which emerged late on Tuesday, was rejected outright along with "further bids and interest shown by other, similarly large clubs", sources close to Sawiris said.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been in talks with Tottenham all summer but Villa manager Steve Bruce said on Monday the player has not yet demanded a move away.

Grealish was given a standing ovation from Villa fans when he was substituted with seven minutes left in the 3-1 win at Hull, with supporters singing 'we want you to stay' at full-time.

"We understand the human side," Bruce told Sky Sports after the game. "He will want to play in the Premier League, Europe, Champions League.

"The owner has made it clear that he wants him to stay. To be fair to Jack, he has got on with it."

0:49 'Spurs will have to up Grealish offer' - The Debate Panel discuss the transfer 'Spurs will have to up Grealish offer' - The Debate Panel discuss the transfer

Tottenham are yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window but have a history of making Deadline Day deals.

Serge Aurier and Fernando Lorente both signed on the final day of last summer's window, while Lucas Moura joined on deadline day in January.

In his press conference, Bruce added on Grealish: "We are all trying our best to hang on to him but, at the moment, there is no decision to be made as they are not at the figure where the owners are even blinking."

Grealish has two years remaining on his current contract at Villa.