Pick your Tottenham Hotspur team to face Newcastle United
Last Updated: 07/08/18 2:34pm
Tottenham kick off their 2018/19 Premier League season against Newcastle - but who should be in Mauricio Pochettino’s first XI?
Spurs have not been busy in the transfer window this summer and there is further uncertainty as players return to full fitness after the World Cup.
Newcastle vs Tottenham
August 11, 2018, 11:30am
Live on
But we want to know which ones make it into the starting line-up for their opener away to Newcastle on Saturday.
Use our team selector below to choose a formation and pick your team. You can then share your XI with your friends on social media and send it to us @SkySportsPL...
Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.