Aston Villa winning race to sign Harold Moukoudi from Le Havre

Last Updated: 30/08/18 11:54am

Harold Moukoudi looks set to join Aston Villa
Harold Moukoudi looks set to join Aston Villa

Aston Villa look set to beat Celtic and Middlesbrough to the signing of highly-rated French defender Harold Moukoudi.

Sky Sports News understands that the Le Havre centre-back arrived at Villa's Bodymoor Heath training ground on Thursday for talks and a medical.

We believe the deal will be a loan with an obligation to secure the France U20 international on a permanent contract.
Aston Villa 1-1 Reading
Aston Villa 1-1 Reading

Moukoudi was linked with a number of Premier League teams, including West Ham, who came close to signing him in a deal thought to be worth £10.7m.

He could become Villa's seventh signing this window after Yannick Bolasie's arrival from Everton on loan deal earlier this week.

