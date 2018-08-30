Aston Villa winning race to sign Harold Moukoudi from Le Havre
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 30/08/18 11:54am
Aston Villa look set to beat Celtic and Middlesbrough to the signing of highly-rated French defender Harold Moukoudi.
Sky Sports News understands that the Le Havre centre-back arrived at Villa's Bodymoor Heath training ground on Thursday for talks and a medical.
We believe the deal will be a loan with an obligation to secure the France U20 international on a permanent contract.
Moukoudi was linked with a number of Premier League teams, including West Ham, who came close to signing him in a deal thought to be worth £10.7m.
He could become Villa's seventh signing this window after Yannick Bolasie's arrival from Everton on loan deal earlier this week.
