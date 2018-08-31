Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham seals Aston Villa loan move

2:26 Tammy Abraham tells Sky Sports News he is eager to help Aston Villa return to the Premier League after joining from Chelsea on a season-long loan Tammy Abraham tells Sky Sports News he is eager to help Aston Villa return to the Premier League after joining from Chelsea on a season-long loan

Aston Villa have completed a last-minute Deadline Day deal for Tammy Abraham, bringing the Chelsea striker to Villa Park on a season-long loan.

Earlier on Friday, Sky Sports News reported the deal could allow Middlesbrough to secure a similar loan deal with Villa striker Albert Adomah - but there has been no confirmation on that move since the 5pm deadline.

Following the loan move, Abraham exclusively told Sky Sports News: "This is something I was aware of from the beginning. I was part of the Chelsea setup so was looking to focus on Chelsea. I recently received a call saying if I wanted to find a team, I have to go out if I want to play games.

"That's what I did, and for me Aston Villa is a Premier League side, they deserve to be in the Premier League. I'm here to do my best, score some goals and hopefully get them back to where they need to be."

Asked if the arrival of former Chelsea managing director Christian Purslow as chief executive played an influence, Abraham replied."He had a big part in the move. For me it is good a couple of the players like Jack Grealish are still here. It's going to be a good season hopefully.

"We've got a fantastic team and hopefully we can turn what happened last season into a positive note.

"It will be tough. We've got a good team, a good manager, and great fans. Hopefully when I get started I can help them as much as possible and clinch promotion."

Abraham endured an indifferent spell at Swansea, going on a 17-game goal drought in the Premier League after a bright start at the Liberty Stadium

Abraham's switch to Villa comes after Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri admitted he could not guarantee the forward game-time at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "I am not able to guarantee him a spot at the moment. But if he wants to remain I am very happy with him. He is very young for a striker.

"He can improve more. It is up to him."

Abraham, 20, has not featured in any of Chelsea's three Premier League squads this season, playing just 21 minutes of their Community Shield defeat by Manchester City earlier in August.

The twice-capped England international spent last season on loan at Swansea, scoring four times in his opening eight games, with his form earning him a first senior call-up.

However, the forward then went on a 17-game goal drought in the Premier League, ending that barren run with his fourth and final league goal of the season against West Brom in April.