Matz Sels leaving Newcastle to join Strasbourg

Matz Sels is in France ahead of a move to Strasbourg

Newcastle goalkeeper Matz Sels is in France to finalise a £3.5m move to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, according to Sky sources.

The Belgian international could complete his move to the newly-promoted French side on Wednesday.

Sels spent last season on loan at Anderlecht after falling down the pecking order at Newcastle. He is now fourth choice behind Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot.

Rafa Benitez signed the 26-year-old from Belgian side Gent two years ago for around £6m.

He was on standby to go to the World Cup with Belgium, who achieved an historic third place finish, but just missed the cut.

Newcastle have signed Sung-Yeung Ki on a free transfer from relegated Swansea, while Kenedy has returned to St James' Park on loan from Chelsea. They have also made Martin Dubravka's loan from Sparta Prague permanent for £3.6m.

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is confident he will be able to further strengthen his squad before the window closes on August 9.