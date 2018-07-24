Rafael Benitez says Newcastle 'will do something and have to do something' in transfer window

Rafael Benitez is confident he will able to strengthen his Newcastle squad before the transfer window closes on August 9.

So far this summer Newcastle have made goalkeeper Martin Dubravka's loan from Sparta Prague permanent for £3.6m, signed Sung-Yeung Ki on a free transfer from relegated Swansea, while Kenedy has returned to St James' Park on loan from Chelsea after a successful stint during the second half of last season.

But that relatively modest outlay has not been enough to satisfy supporters of the club, with a group of fans launching an online petition titled If Rafa Goes I Go where supporters threaten to withdraw from the club if Benitez is not satisfactorily backed by the owner.

In addition Labour MP for Newcastle Central, Chi Onwurah, has launched a Parliamentary petition calling on owner Mike Ashley to invest in the club.

However, despite the growing controversy, Benitez remains confident new players will be signed.

The Spaniard told Sky Sports News: "We will do something and we have to do something."

Benitez admitted last week he is being forced to "wheel and deal" in this summer's transfer market and will have to sell players to generate funds.

One player who could be leaving the club is Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham want to sign the 23-year-old after a successful loan spell over the second half of last season but the two clubs remain apart in their valuation of the player.

Newcastle are holding out for £18m, while Fulham have so far only been willing to offer £16m.

Benitez remains acutely aware he needs to add to his squad to enable Newcastle to compete this season and is working hard to do so.

"You need numbers, you need experience and you need quality if you want to compete in the Premier League so we will try to do that," Benitez added.

"We are working, trying to do something but I don't want to say too much."