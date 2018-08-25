Henri Saivet joins Bursaspor from Newcastle on season-long loan
By Rory O'Callaghan
Last Updated: 25/08/18 9:28am
Newcastle midfielder Henri Saivet has joined Turkish club Bursaspor on a season-long loan.
The Senegal international has finally completed his move after passing a medical with the club earlier this month.
The 27-year-old returns for his second spell in the Turkish Super Lig, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Sivasspor.
Saivet has made just eight first-team appearances for Newcastle since joining from Bordeaux in 2016.
He spent the entire 2016-17 season loan at French club St Etienne, where he made 35 appearances.