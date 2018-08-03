Pep Guardiola says Manchester City could sign one 'special' player
Guardiola not bothered about missing out on 'exceptional' Jorginho
By Zinny Boswell
Last Updated: 03/08/18 3:52pm
Manchester City could make one more signing before the end of the transfer window, but only if it is a "special player", says manager Pep Guardiola.
With just six days remaining of the transfer window Guardiola has only added Riyad Mahrez to his Premier League title winning squad - for a club-record £65m from Leicester.
Guardiola had been keen on acquiring a midfielder, narrowly missing out on Jorginho, who opted to reunite with former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.
However, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss insists he will not add another player for the sake of it.
Transfer Talk: Jose right to be unhappy?
The Transfer Talk podcast discusses whether Jose Mourinho's frustrations with Manchester United's transfer activity this summer is justified.
"We will see, if we decided to bring another one it's because it is a special player," said Guardiola.
"It can be a special player for the future not to have one more player for the number.
The new season is here
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live matches this season - find out more
"All the time I've been here, even the first season, I have been satisfied with the squad we have and last season again and this season as well.
"Monday we will all be together, to start thinking about what we need to do to maintain the level of last season."
City had been in pole position to sign Jorginho and were close to agreeing a £46.5m deal for the holding midfielder before he sealed his £57m switch to Stamford Bridge.
"So… yes, we were close. But in the end Jorginho decided [to join Chelsea]," added Guardiola.
"We thought [a deal for Jorginho] was done, but at the last turn he decided to go to Chelsea. Similar to Alexis, he decided to go to United.
"I want a player who likes to come to Manchester City and he doesn't like to come, so maybe he was a little bit late to announce that.
"But, when he decided not to come, then don't come, good luck at Chelsea and I think English football is going to discover an exceptional holding midfielder."
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live matches this season - find out more
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.