Manchester City sign Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City

Daniel Arzani played for Australia at the World Cup this summer

Manchester City have signed Australian midfielder Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday that Arzani is set to complete a long-term loan deal to Celtic after moving to the Premier League champions.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers described Arzani as an 'exciting young talent' when discussing the move earlier this week.

The 19-year-old became the youngest Australian to be named in a World Cup squad this summer and played in each of their group games against France, Denmark and Peru.

Arzani joined Melbourne City in 2016 and is capable of playing on either wing or behind a central striker.

He enjoyed a breakthrough season in the A-League last year and was named as Young Footballer of the Year as well as winning the Harry Kewell medal for best U23 player in Australia.