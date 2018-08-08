Daniel Arzani set for two-year Celtic loan

Arzani featured for Australia at the 2018 World Cup

Celtic look set to complete a long-term loan deal for Australia World Cup youngster Daniel Arzani later today.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who made three substitute appearances for the Socceroos in Russia, has passed a medical and joins Celtic on a two-year loan, having completed his transfer from Melbourne City to Manchester City, SSN understands.

Arzani is capable of playing on either wing or behind a central striker and is widely seen as the best talent to come out of Australia for several years.

Arzani became the youngest Australian to feature at a World Cup this summer

He became the youngest player to make a World Cup appearance for Australia when he came on as a substitute in the group matches against France, Denmark and Peru.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers described Arzani as an 'exciting young talent' when discussing the move earlier this week.