Daniel Arzani set for two-year Celtic loan
Last Updated: 08/08/18 11:18am
Celtic look set to complete a long-term loan deal for Australia World Cup youngster Daniel Arzani later today.
The 19-year-old midfielder, who made three substitute appearances for the Socceroos in Russia, has passed a medical and joins Celtic on a two-year loan, having completed his transfer from Melbourne City to Manchester City, SSN understands.
Arzani is capable of playing on either wing or behind a central striker and is widely seen as the best talent to come out of Australia for several years.
He became the youngest player to make a World Cup appearance for Australia when he came on as a substitute in the group matches against France, Denmark and Peru.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers described Arzani as an 'exciting young talent' when discussing the move earlier this week.
