Pep Guardiola rules out Man City move for Claudio Marchisio

Claudio Marchisio is without a club after agreeing to cancel his contract at Juventus

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will not be making a move for free agent Claudio Marchisio.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who made 389 appearances during a 25-year spell at Juventus, had his contract at the Serie A champions terminated by mutual consent on Deadline Day in Italy.

City announced on Friday they would be without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for three months after he suffered a knee injury in training earlier in the week.

But when asked whether City would make an offer to Marchisio in response to losing De Bruyne to injury, Guardiola said: "No. First a big comment for his career - he made an amazing career at Juventus and with the national team.

Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne for the next three months

"In December, we are going to see what happens in the [next] transfer window but now the squad is the squad."

Marchisio - capped 55 times by Italy - made 20 appearances for Juventus last season after recovering from a serious knee injury.

City will aim to continue their 100 per cent start to the new Premier League season when they welcome Huddersfield to the Etihad Stadium on Super Sunday - live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm.