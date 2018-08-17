Juventus agree to cancel Claudio Marchisio's contract
By James Dale
Last Updated: 17/08/18 10:09am
Juventus have agreed to terminate midfielder Claudio Marchisio's contract.
Marchisio, 32, has been with Juventus for 25 years, leaves on Deadline Day in Italy - meaning he can join a club after their transfer window is closed.
He made 389 appearances for the club, winning the Serie A title on seven occasions.
But Marchisio was limited to just 20 appearances last season, even after recovering from a serious knee injury.
Marchisio posted a picture on social media of him as a Juventus youth-team player, saying: "I can't stop looking at this photograph and these stripes on which I wrote my life as a man and a footballer.
"I love this shirt to the point that, despite everything, I am convinced that the good of the team comes first. All the time."
Non riesco a smettere di guardare questa fotografia e queste strisce su cui ho scritto la mia vita di uomo e di calciatore.— Claudio Marchisio (@ClaMarchisio8) August 17, 2018
Amo questa maglia al punto che, nonostante tutto, sono convinto che il bene della squadra venga prima. Sempre. pic.twitter.com/AoNuiiZ2cS
Although the transfer window is closed in England, clubs would be able to sign Marchisio as he is now a free agent.
Juventus paid tribute to the player, whose breakthrough season came when the side were in Serie B having been relegated for a match-fixing scandal dubbed Calciopoli.
25 unforgettable years in black and white draw to a close for @ClaMarchisio8 🏳🏴— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 17, 2018
Thank you for everything, Claudio! https://t.co/pZYAu9iGfs pic.twitter.com/AI6YtCmTQq
"Watching him grow and become, year after year, a man, husband and father filled all of us Bianconeri with a unique sense of gratification," the club said in a statement announcing his exit.
"Having had the opportunity to accompany him on this path, to discover a homegrown champion, day by day, was quite simply a privilege and an honour."
Marchisio has been capped 55 times by Italy, his most recent appearance coming in 2017.
