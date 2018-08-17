Juventus News

Juventus agree to cancel Claudio Marchisio's contract

Last Updated: 17/08/18 10:09am

Claudio Marchisio has been at Juventus for 25 years
Juventus have agreed to terminate midfielder Claudio Marchisio's contract.

Marchisio, 32, has been with Juventus for 25 years, leaves on Deadline Day in Italy - meaning he can join a club after their transfer window is closed.

He made 389 appearances for the club, winning the Serie A title on seven occasions.

But Marchisio was limited to just 20 appearances last season, even after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Marchisio posted a picture on social media of him as a Juventus youth-team player, saying: "I can't stop looking at this photograph and these stripes on which I wrote my life as a man and a footballer.

"I love this shirt to the point that, despite everything, I am convinced that the good of the team comes first. All the time."

Although the transfer window is closed in England, clubs would be able to sign Marchisio as he is now a free agent.

Juventus paid tribute to the player, whose breakthrough season came when the side were in Serie B having been relegated for a match-fixing scandal dubbed Calciopoli.

"Watching him grow and become, year after year, a man, husband and father filled all of us Bianconeri with a unique sense of gratification," the club said in a statement announcing his exit.

"Having had the opportunity to accompany him on this path, to discover a homegrown champion, day by day, was quite simply a privilege and an honour."

Marchisio has been capped 55 times by Italy, his most recent appearance coming in 2017.

