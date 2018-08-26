Pep Guardiola unfazed after Manchester City lose Premier League lead

Pep Guardiola saw his side's perfect start to the season come to an end against Wolves

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City face a "long road" in the Premier League after being held to a 1-1 draw against Wolves on Saturday.

City saw their perfect start to the season come to an end as they were held by the newly-promoted side at Molineux, while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool moved to the top of the league with a 1-0 victory against Brighton.

Guardiola, aiming to become the first City boss to win back-to-back Premier League titles, believes the result will have little effect on the club's ambitions.

"We came to win the game like we did in the last month but we dropped two points or won one point and nothing will change after three Premier League games," said Guardiola, whose side had beaten Arsenal and Huddersfield in their opening two fixtures.

"It's a long road and we have to continue in that way. I said in the previous press conference that, in my experience, they are tough games at the start against newly-promoted clubs.

"I prefer to play them in November or December when the season is more advanced because most days they don't feel pressure against one of the contenders to win the Premier League."

Manchester City were frustrated by an impressive Wolves display

Guardiola refused to discuss in great detail Wolves' handball goal through Willy Boly but accepted he was frustrated with the result.

"It's always good to win points but we wanted to win," he told the club's official website.

"We'll see in the future if that point is going to be important but I'm not personally satisfied. With Manchester City we always have to win three points."