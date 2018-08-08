Jordan Hugill closing in on Middlesbrough loan move as West Ham enter talks
By Sky Sports
Last Updated: 08/08/18 12:32pm
Middlesbrough are in talks with West Ham over a loan deal for striker Jordan Hugill, according to Sky sources.
Hugill, 26, joined West Ham in the January window in a £9.5m deal from Preston North End but only made three appearances since, failing to score a goal.
The Middlesbrough-born forward looks set to return to his hometown on a season-long loan deal as talks continue between the Championship side and the Hammers.
Middlesbrough also remain in discussions with Everton winger Yannick Bolasie as they attempt to persuade him to move to the Championship.
The Teeside club have completed the sale of winger Adama Traore to Wolves on a five-year contract.
Sky Sports News understands the Premier League club triggered Traore's £18m release clause after an initial bid of £12m was turned down by Boro.
