Aleksandar Mitrovic in London finalising his move to Fulham
Last Updated: 29/07/18 2:00pm
Aleksandar Mitrovic is in London finalising his move to Fulham, according to Sky sources.
Sky Sports News reported on Saturday night that the Serbian striker had left the Newcastle training camp in Porto after the two clubs agreed a fee of £22m rising to £27m for the 22-year-old.
Mitrovic will undergo a medical in the next 48 hours.
Is Maguire Utd's priority?
The Transfer Talk podcast discusses whether Manchester United's interest in Harry Maguire means they have ended their pursuit of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at Craven Cottage.
Mitrovic scored 12 goals in 20 matches while on loan, as the club secured promotion to the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.
Fulham have already completed the signings of Fabri, Maxime Le Marchand, Andre Schurrle and Jean Michael Seri this summer.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.