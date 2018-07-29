Aleksandar Mitrovic in London finalising his move to Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic is in London finalising his move to Fulham, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News reported on Saturday night that the Serbian striker had left the Newcastle training camp in Porto after the two clubs agreed a fee of £22m rising to £27m for the 22-year-old.

Mitrovic will undergo a medical in the next 48 hours.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic scored 12 goals in 20 matches while on loan, as the club secured promotion to the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Fulham have already completed the signings of Fabri, Maxime Le Marchand, Andre Schurrle and Jean Michael Seri this summer.