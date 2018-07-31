Alfie Mawson edging closer to completing £15m Fulham move with medical

Alfie Mawson is currently having a medical at Fulham ahead of a proposed transfer from Swansea.

Sky Sports News understands the Whites will pay £15m for the central defender, who played in every Premier League game for the relegated Swans last season.

Fulham swooped ahead of Premier League rivals Burnley and West Ham to agree a deal for the highly-rated English defender.

Having been promoted via the play-offs last season, the West London side have been active in the transfer market this summer and pulled off several coups.

Jean Seri - a target for Barcelona last summer - and Maxime Le Marchand arrived from Nice, Fabri has been signed from Besiktas, and former Chelsea man Andre Schurrle is back in the Premier League on a two-year loan deal from Borussia Dortmund.

And a £22m deal was completed for striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on Tuesday, after he was a big success while on loan from Newcastle last term.