Alfie Mawson bid of £20m from Fulham accepted by Swansea

Alfie Mawson looks unlikely to play in the Championship with Swansea

Fulham and Swansea City have agreed a fee in the region of £20m for defender Alfie Mawson, according to Sky sources.

The London side will pay £15m up-front for the centre-half, with another £5m potentially due in add-ons.

Mawosn, 24, is scheduled to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms with Fulham on Tuesday.

Fulham appear to have beaten competition from fellow Premier League sides Burnley and West Ham United for Mawson's signature.

He played in every Premier League game for Swansea last season, but was unable to help save them from relegation.

Mawson has made six appearances for the England U21 side, and was on the bench for the senior team in friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy in March.