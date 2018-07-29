Alfie Mawson nears Fulham move with Swansea talks at advanced stage

Fulham and Swansea hope a deal for Alfie Mawson can be finalised within 72 hours - Sky sources

Fulham are close to signing Alfie Mawson from Swansea with talks between the clubs at an advanced stage, according to Sky sources.

Fulham entered the race to sign the Swansea centre-back on Friday, alongside Burnley and West Ham whose interest has now cooled.

Sky Sports News understands Fulham and Swansea are in agreement on many aspects of the deal with both parties hoping a deal can be finalised within 72 hours.

The Swans want more than £20m for the centre-back, who is still getting back to fitness following knee surgery at the end of last season.

West Ham had a number of offers rejected earlier in the summer as they bid for both Mawson and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, whom they signed in June.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Burnley had opened discussions for the defender as they prepare for their first season in European competition.

