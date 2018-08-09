Fulham sign Man United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah on season-long loan

Fulham sealed a late loan move for 20-year-old Timothy Fosu-Mensah on Deadline Day

Fulham completed their fourth Deadline Day deal by bringing in Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah on a season-long loan.

The Cottagers pushed through a deal for the 20-year-old before the extended 7pm deadline on Thursday.

Fosu-Mensah joins Joe Bryan, Luciano Vietto and Sergio Rico in moving to Craven Cottage on Deadline Day, with the Premier League newcomers also agreeing to sign Marseille midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa for £22.3m.

"I have a good feeling about the club. It has a nice history, it's a nice club," Fosu-Mensah told the club's website.

"Fulham has a lot of good players, and it's good for my development to be here. I spoke to the Manager and he gave me a good feeling. I'm happy to be here and I want to keep progressing."

Fosu-Mensah has featured prominently in pre-season for the Red Devils, who face Leicester in their opening game of the season on Friday, live on Sky Sports Main Event.

The Dutchman spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, where he made 21 appearances in all competitions.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has made a number of key signings this summer after guiding the club back to the top-flight.

Jean Michael Seri, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Alfie Mawson have all arrived for significant fees, while Andre Schurrle and Calum Chambers have also joined the Cottagers on loan.

