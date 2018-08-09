Fulham target Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Fulham have made an approach for Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Fulham are closing in on a deal to sign Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United, according to Sky sources.

The Cottagers are attempting to push through a deal for the 20-year-old before the transfer window closes at 5pm on Thursday.

Fosu-Mensah has featured prominently in pre-season for the Red Devils, who face Leicester in their opening game of the season on Friday, live on Sky Sports Main Event.

The Dutchman spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, where he made 21 appearances in all competitions.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has made a number of key signings this summer after guiding the club back to the top-flight.

Jean Michael Seri, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Alfie Mawson have all arrived for significant fees, while Andre Schurrle and Calum Chambers have also joined the Cottagers on loan.

Upgrade to Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now for just £18 a month.