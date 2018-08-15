Fulham's Magnus Norman and Marcelo Djalo join Rochdale and Extremadura on loan

Magnus Norman is yet to make a senior appearance for Fulham

Fulham have allowed goalkeeper Magnus Norman to join Rochdale and defender Marcelo Djalo to join Extremadura on loan.

Norman, who is behind Fabri and Marcus Bettinelli in the Craven Cottage pecking order, has joined the Sky Bet League One side on loan until January.

The 21-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance for the club and joins fellow goalkeeper Marek Rodak, who is at Rotherham, in temporarily leaving the club.

Marcelo Djalo (L) challenges Ashley Fletcher during the pre-season friendly between West Ham and Fulham

Djalo, meanwhile, has joined Spanish club Extremadura on loan until the end of the season.

The defender joined the Cottagers last summer but made only four appearances last season as Slavisa Jokanovic's men won promotion to the Premier League.

He will spend the campaign on loan at the Segunda Division club.

Jokanovic brought in 12 players over the summer transfer window as the club spent over £100m following their promotion.