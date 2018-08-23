Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic says all that concerns him is the form of his club

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic says he is focused on the club's Premier League campaign rather than worrying about his contract.

It has been reported the Serbian, who was appointed in December 2015, has delayed discussions about extending his commitment to the London club, who he guided to promotion via the play-offs last season.

But the 50-year-old says he is only worried about his team, who have lost their opening two fixtures and will again hunt for their first Premier League points of the season when Burnley visit on Sunday.

Jokanovic, whose current deal expires next summer, said: "This is not the first time I got this question and in general I prefer not to make contact about private things.

"This is job is in the hands of my agent and the club. When I have some kind of news I can share, I will share with all the people.

"In this moment, I am focused only about the Premier League, about competition. I am fully motivated to be successful with my team and this kind of situation is in the hands of different people.

"I am really not talking all day with the club about money, or the situation. I am working on the pitch.

"I know I depend on the results and our supporters, after two games, will expect some points.

"What I am really worried about is my team, about results, about getting our first Premier League points. That's where I'm focusing my energy."

Fulham remain without defender Alfie Mawson, who has returned to training and is preparing to face Exeter on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.

"He started working with us after a long period without being active," said Jokanovic.

"He made the last two training days with us and will need the time to build fitness.

"We have a plan for next week to try to use him in the Carabao Cup and then decide if we will try to use him in 45 and 60-minute periods."