John Egan targets Premier League promotion with Sheffield United

John Egan has targeted promotion to the Premier League with Sheffield United after becoming their record signing.

The Republic of Ireland defender moved to Bramall Lane from Brentford for £4m, having made 67 appearances in two seasons for the Bees and taken over the captaincy.

Sheffield United finished 10th in their first season back in the Championship, level on points with Brentford, and Egan believes the Blades can kick on and compete for a top-six finish.

The 25-year-old told Sky Sports News: "Everyone wants to get promoted and that was a big factor in my decision to come here.

"It's a really good opportunity for myself and hopefully we can be challenging at the top end of the table.

"The goal is promotion."

The manager has shown his belief in me. It’s up to me now to show him and the lads what I’m about. John Egan

Asked whether the record transfer fee could become a burden, Egan replied: "I don't think any fee brings a pressure. You're brought somewhere for a reason.

"The manager has shown his belief in me. It's up to me now to show him and the lads what I'm about."

This is Egan's second spell at Sheffield United, having played one game for the club while on loan from Sunderland in 2012.

He has since won two caps for Ireland at senior level but is parking his international ambitions for the time being as he focuses on making a good start at his new club.

"The club is bread and butter," he said. "I'm going to focus fully on coming here, trying to impress the manager and showing the lads what I'm about. That's the main thing.

"If I'm doing the business for Sheffield United, hopefully things like Ireland call-ups will come with it."