Ched Evans signs for Joey Barton's Fleetwood

Ched Evans (R) signs for Fleetwood

Ched Evans has made a season-long loan move from Sheffield United to Fleetwood.

The former Wales international, who was in his second spell at Bramall Lane, had failed to break into Chris Wilder's side and thought a loan period and regular football would benefit him.

The 29-year-old became Joey Barton's eighth signing of the summer on Friday and trained for the first team with his new teammates at Poolfoot Farm.

"Coming to Fleetwood is a great opportunity for me to get out, play games, and score goals and I feel like I'm ready to do that," Evans told the club website.

Joey Barton is heading into his first season in management with Fleetwood, who finished 14th in League One last season

"Once I spoke to the manager he told me his philosophy and how he wants to go about it, it was a no brainer for me.

"I spent the first few weeks of pre-season at Sheffield United and it went well. I had my first session here on Friday and the lads have been great, there's a really good atmosphere around the place already."

Evans, who has been capped 13 times by Wales, failed to score in 13 appearances for the Blades last season.

He played for Chesterfield for the 2016/17 season, scoring five goals in 25 appearances before rejoining the Blades.