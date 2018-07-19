Brentford captain John Egan joins Sheffield United in club-record deal

John Egan has joined Sheffield United from Brentford

Sheffield United have broken their transfer record to sign Brentford captain John Egan for a fee of £4m.

The 25-year-old defender leaves Griffin Park after making 67 appearances in two seasons.

It is his second spell at Bramall Lane after a brief loan in 2012, where he made just one appearance in League One under Danny Wilson.

Egan has been capped twice by the Republic of Ireland and was named in the 2015/16 League One PFA Team of the Year during his time at Gillingham.

He captained Brentford last season following the sale of Harlee Dean to Birmingham City.

Egan is only the second signing for Sheffield United this close season, following goalkeeper Dean Henderson's arrival on loan from Manchester United.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said: "John has been our number one target in that position throughout the summer, it has been going on a while and we've kept it close to our chests because we've had to.

Chris Wilder has only signed two players so far this summer

"I've monitored him for a number of seasons now and he is a defender who defends properly and he's been excellent as skipper for Brentford.

"We see him as a leader and he is worthy of the fee we've paid for him, in my opinion he is a better player than a couple of those who have already moved for bigger fees this summer. His Championship experience will be crucial as is his experience of being at the right end of the division."

It has been a day of departures at Griffin Park, with winger Florian Jozefzoon moving to Derby County for £2.75m having turned down a move to Leeds.