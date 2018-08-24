EFL to meet with Charlton and supporters for answers on club's plight

The EFL says it will meet with Charlton Athletic and the club's supporters trust in pursuit of answers over the Addicks' plight.

A new fan protest organised by Charlton's Coalition Against (owner) Roland Duchatelet (CARD) has been planned for Saturday's home game against Fleetwood, with free packets of crisps to be handed out in a nod to reports of the poor working conditions for the club's current staff.

The London Evening Standard reported this week that a member of staff had been told to ask human resources whether they could eat crisps at their desk, because the club had reduced cleaning services as part of cost-cutting measures.

After the revelations, an EFL spokesman said on Friday: "The EFL continues to note the various comments emanating from multiple sources in regard to matters relating to the day-to-day operations at Charlton Athletic Football Club.

"Following a number of discussions dating back a number of weeks, the EFL plans to meet with both Charlton Athletic and the Charlton Athletic Supporters' Trust to gain a full understanding of the current situation that surrounds the club.

Charlton fans have been protesting against owner Roland Duchatelet for some time

"In the intervening period, as we do with all our clubs, we will continue to monitor developments, and offer any practical assistance that is available to us as we seek to protect the integrity and reputation of our competitions.

"In the context of any debate relating to operational decisions taken by a club, it is important to make the point that these matters are determined by the individual boards and executive teams at each of our 72 member clubs.

"We will offer support as required to assist clubs in complying with our regulations and contractual obligations."

Charlton go into the weekend clash with Fleetwood in 14th place in League One, amid a charge of improper conduct against the current Addicks manager Lee Bowyer.