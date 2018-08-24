Charlton's Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet to hand out free crisps during protest at The Valley

Protests by Charlton fans against Roland Duchatelet have been frequent

Charlton's Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet (CARD) will hand out packets of crisps as part of their latest protest at The Valley on Saturday.

CARD have long been vociferous critics of the club's Belgian owner, with a long-awaited takeover of the League One club by an Australian consortium remaining uncompleted.

The group has regularly protested before home games and their latest action will come in the hour before they take on Joey Barton's Fleetwood, a previously-announced gathering which has been ramped up by a story in Thursday's Evening Standard.

It claimed a Charlton member of staff, who are reported to be taking legal advice over unpaid bonuses, had been told to ask human resources whether he could eat crisps at his desk during a break because the club had reduced cleaning services in a cost-cutting measure.

Charlton Athletic and Coventry City fans threw plastic money pigs onto the field of play as a protest against their respective owners

Previous CARD protests, at times in conjunction with their opposing fans, have seen plastic pigs and tennis balls thrown on to the pitch, causing games to be delayed.

A spokesperson for CARD said: "This is a serious matter for the Charlton staff and for all Addicks fans, because Duchatelet is systematically destroying the club week-by-week.

"He needs to go and until he does we will make sure that he pays a price for the damage he is doing, by squeezing his revenue and running up policing and stewarding bills, as well as more direct action.

After yesterday's absurd @standardnews story about #cafc staff having to ask three managers if they can eat a bag of crisps at their desk, we're going to give the discontent an extra bite by handing out thousands of packets of crisps to the crowd pic.twitter.com/qyF3ADV5HP — CARD (@CharltonCARD) August 24, 2018

"However, we were struck by the absurdity of yesterday's story in the Evening Standard about one staff member having to consult three different managers over whether they were permitted to eat a packet of crisps at their desk because of cuts to office cleaning.

"If the regime finds people having snacks at The Valley hard to swallow it seems only right to rub salt in its wounds, so around our other activities we plan to distribute several thousand free packets of crisps to supporters as they arrive.

0:31 Charlton 0-1 Peterborough Charlton 0-1 Peterborough

"We know some might say it's a bit cheesy, but we're confident the Charlton fans will make good use of them to express their beef with the owner. #WeWantOurCharltonBack."