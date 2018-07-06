West Ham close to agreeing deal with Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere is a free agent after leaving Arsenal

West Ham are close to agreeing a deal with Jack Wilshere, according to Sky sources.

Wilshere is available on a free transfer after he officially left Arsenal at the end of his contract on Saturday.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday how Wilshere had held talks with the West Ham about a potential move, with Fenerbahce also interested in his signature.

The 26-year-old told Sky Sports News last week he was in no rush to make a decision on his future but had considered staying in the Premier League or a move abroad.

"This has been a good opportunity for me to rest and reflect on my life and what I want - I am not going to rush that decision," Wilshere said.

Jack Wilshere is open to playing overseas as he continues to search for his next club after 17 years at Arsenal

"The transfer window finishes early August, so we still have some time and with the World Cup still going on things happen after the World Cup and during.

"Everyone knows what Deadline Day is like, it's manic and teams start to panic so we will see. I am not putting a deadline on anything."

Wilshere joined Arsenal's academy in 2001 before signing his first professional contract in 2008. During his time at the Emirates, the England international went out on loan twice to Bolton and Bournemouth.

Training for the Hammers squad began on Tuesday, with new manager Manuel Pellegrini taking charge for the first time.