Jack Wilshere joins West Ham on three-year deal

Jack Wilshere has joined West Ham on a three-year deal.

Wilshere, who has 34 caps for England, ended his 17-year association with Arsenal at the beginning of the month and joins the club he supported as a boy on a free transfer.

"It feels good, it feels special," Wilshere told West Ham's official website.

"People will have seen the picture of me in a West Ham shirt and I've got good memories of my childhood supporting West Ham, watching them at Upton Park.

Wilshere's father and brother are lifelong West Ham fans

"It feels good and of course my family and a few of my friends are West Ham fans so everyone's buzzing."

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday how Wilshere had held talks with the West Ham about a potential move, with Fenerbahce also interested in his signature.

But the lure of playing in front of the West Ham faithful under new Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini proved too good for Wilshere to resist.

"I think it was a number of things [that helped me make up my mind], the manager being one and the way he wants to play and where he sees me playing," he said.

"The fans, of course - everyone knows how big West Ham's fanbase is - and especially in this new Stadium. Not many clubs could fill it week in, week out, and West Ham do.

"I want to be playing here in front of the Hammers, and my bond I've had with the Club over my childhood will make it even more special."