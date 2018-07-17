Felipe Anderson gives West Ham new dimension, says Manuel Pellegrini

Felipe Anderson scored 34 goals in 177 appearances for Lazio

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini believes the signing of Felipe Anderson gives his team a "new dimension".

The Brazilian joined the Hammers from Lazio for a reported club-record £35m, with the deal potentially rising to £42m with performance-based add-ons.

The 25-year-old midfielder is West Ham's seventh summer capture and former Manchester City boss Pellegrini reckons Anderson will give them an extra edge.

"We feel he will bring a new dimension to the squad but also complement the attacking players we already have," Pellegrini said.

"Felipe has a very natural and skilful ability, in the traditional style of Brazilian football, but has proven at Lazio that he also has the strength and mentality to play at the top level in European football."

Anderson joins fellow new recruits Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko and Fabian Balbuena in what is proving to be a busy summer at the London Stadium.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini has praised the West Ham owners for investing in the squad this summer

Co-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan were repeatedly criticised by fans last season over a lack of spending. But new man Pellegrini has praised the Hammers hierarchy for strengthening the squad in the current window.

"The club have made a very big investment this summer and I must thank the owners for their support and backing," he said.

"It has been a very successful week for us with the arrival of four new players, and we look forward to implementing their qualities into our plans and preparations."

West Ham conceded 68 goals last season, the joint highest in the Premier League, so shoring up a leaky defence is clearly a priority.

Pellegrini predicts Paraguay defender Fabian Balbuena is more than ready for rigours of the Premier League.

West Ham will hope Fabian Balbuena (R) can tighten up their leaky defence

"Fabian is a strong and talented defender who has shown great leadership qualities with Corinthians in Brazil," said the Chilean manager.

"He is ready to prove his quality on a bigger stage and I believe he has the right character to succeed in the Premier League."

Much may rest on the shoulders of the former Corinthians man after West Ham target Jamaal Lascelles cooled any rumours of him leaving Newcastle.