Jamaal Lascelles focused on Newcastle despite West Ham interest

Jamaal Lascelles says he is concentrating on playing for Newcastle United next season despite interest from West Ham.

Last week, Newcastle rejected a bid of £20m, rising to £25m, from West Ham for their 24-year-old central defender.

Lascelles, who signed for Newcastle in 2014, made 33 Premier League appearances for the club last season, scoring three times.

"I'm just concentrating on playing football, on playing for Newcastle," Lascelles said. "Get this pre-season out of the way and starting the first game of the season against Tottenham hopefully flying."

Lascelles went on to praise the impact Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has had on him and the club.

"When I came here the first season it was quite frustrating, in and out of the team and on the bench for most of it, but again the minute the manager (Benitez) came in he's been fantastic for me and he's been fantastic for the club and the city and everyone as a whole," Lascelles added.

"I definitely think he's had a huge impact on my development as a player and as a man and I definitely feel like I'm still growing and I want to give 100 per cent next season like I did last season."