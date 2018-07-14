Isaac Hayden hands in transfer request at Newcastle

Isaac Hayden joined Newcastle from Arsenal in 2016

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has handed in a transfer request at the club, according to Sky sources.

The England Under-21 International is keen to move for family reasons and notified the club about his intentions at the start of the transfer window.

Sky Sports News understands there has been interest in the player from elsewhere, but so far Newcastle have maintained they are unwilling to sell.

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Newcastle over a loan move for midfielder Jack Colback, according to Sky sources.

While former Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino signed a permanent deal to join La Liga side Real Sociedad on Thursday.