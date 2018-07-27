Pedro Obiang close to West Ham exit as Sampdoria near £10m deal

Pedro Obiang has four years remaining on his West Ham deal

West Ham are close to agreeing a £10m deal to sell Pedro Obiang back to Sampdoria, Sky sources understand.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue in the deal.

Obiang joined West Ham from Sampdoria in 2015 and still has four years remaining on his contract.

The midfielder was a regular in West Ham's side prior to Christmas last season, but he made just one appearance in the Premier League from February onward.

New West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has already brought in Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere to bolster their midfield options.

The club have spent more than £80m this summer.

Pellegrini says he "will not fail" in his bid to turn around West Ham's fortunes.

They finished 13th in the Premier League last season and 11th the campaign before.

West Ham begin their Premier League campaign at Liverpool on August 12, live and exclusive on Sky Sports.