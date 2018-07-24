Manuel Pellegrini convinced he will succeed at West Ham

Manuel Pellegrini is convinced he has the backing of West Ham fans

Manuel Pellegrini says he "will not fail" in his bid to turn around West Ham's fortunes.

West Ham finished 13th in the Premier League last season and 11th the campaign before and the pressure will be on the Chilean to at least lead the club to a top-half finish after the big-money arrivals of Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Issa Diop.

Pellegrini is taking charge of the 14th club of his well-travelled career and insists he will not shy away from the challenge.

"I hope we can build a project here. I will not fail," the former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss said.

"I am sure that the fans will support the club because they are seeing that something is changing inside.

"If you are working at another club you must maybe build a project to try to improve what the club had done in years before and that is my challenge here."

Pellegrini also faces a challenge in trying to keep another new arrival, Jack Wilshere, fit.

The 26-year-old, who joined West Ham on a three-year deal following the expiry of his contract at Arsenal, has been plagued by injuries throughout his career.

"Undoubtedly he had quite a few injuries in the past," added Pellegrini. "But the season he played on loan at Bournemouth he played a lot of games.

Jack Wilshere (left) and Felipe Anderson have both joined West Ham this summer

"Last season he did not have too many injuries. We will try to keep him working in different ways to the rest of the squad.

"We are doing a plan with the doctor, with him, and with the physical manager.

"We are trying to do a different thing with him so he can be comfortable. And (he will) not try to play every game of the season because he must work in a different way."

West Ham begin their Premier League campaign at Liverpool on August 12, live and exclusive on Sky Sports.