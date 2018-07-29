West Ham want to offer Barcelona target Domingos Quina a new contract

Domingos Quina has been linked with a move to Barcelona

West Ham want to give Domingos Quina a new contract after he helped Portugal win the U19 European Championship, Sky Sports News understands.

Barcelona watched Quina for the second time in Finland on Sunday, when Portugal beat Italy 4-3 after extra-time to lift the title.

Sky Sports News previously reported that Barcelona would hold talks with the Hammers over a deal for the 18-year-old winger who, it seemed, could be available for only £600,000.

Quina has so far made six senior appearances for the Hammers, all of them coming in cup competitions since his debut in the Europa League in November 2016.

He has only a year remaining on the contract he signed with West Ham in May 2016.

Two Bundesliga clubs - Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen - are also understood to be interested in Quina, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea.