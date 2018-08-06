West Ham want Lucas Perez from Arsenal

West Ham are trying to sign Arsenal forward Lucas Perez, according to Sky sources.

Perez, who can also play out wide, has been a target for the Hammers this summer and would be a cheaper alternative to other targets.

We understand West Ham have ended their pursuit of Porto winger Yacine Brahimi after failing to agree personal terms with the player. The clubs had agreed a fee.

Perez has found first-team opportunities limited following his move to the Emirates from Deportivo La Coruna in August 2016 for a fee understood to be £17.1m - scoring once in 11 Premier League matches.

He spent last season on loan with Deportivo, scoring eight goals in 35 appearances.

It was believed Lucas could have received more first-team action under new boss Unai Emery as the former Sevilla coach tried to sign his Spanish compatriot while at Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

However, he was used sparingly on their pre-season tour of Singapore and did not travel with the squad for their final warm-up games against Chelsea and Lazio in Dublin and Sweden respectively.