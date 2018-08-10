West Ham's Manuel Pellegrini faces juggling act to keep players happy

0:54 Manuel Pellegrini praised West Ham's owners for backing him in the transfer market but says his new-look squad must gel quickly Manuel Pellegrini praised West Ham's owners for backing him in the transfer market but says his new-look squad must gel quickly

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini admits his biggest problem could be keeping all his players happy after a busy transfer window.

The Hammers have spent around £100m on nine summer signings including Lucas Perez, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere and Felipe Anderson.

But with a bloated first-team squad now totalling 29 players, new boss Pellegrini faces some tough decisions with some members likely to be disappointed.

Liverpool vs West Ham Live on

"Maybe it is one of the most difficult things for a manager because all of them want to play," he said.

"If there is a better player, then there is more problems. But for me it is more difficult when you don't have players, when you just have XI, when you don't have any problems, when you just choose exactly the same XI every week.

"But that is impossible for the amount of games, for the injuries that players have. For me as a manager it is easier to have more good players, and some of them must wait, but to have that option to change.

"The players know I have to choose one starting XI, but also they know that if during the whole season you don't have a strong squad and just a team, it can be very difficult to be successful.

"So we have two players in each position, they must be working in a competitive way and after that it is my duty for every game to choose the starting XI that I think is best."

Jack Wilshere (left) and Felipe Anderson could make their West Ham debuts

Pellegrini admitted he could ease the burden by letting some fringe players leave with the transfer window still open elsewhere in Europe.

In the meantime, the Chilean needs his new-look side to hit the ground running with a tough trip to much-fancied Liverpool first up on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"Normally when you bring in so many players you need a period of adjustment, but football does not allow you to have that period," Pellegrini added.

"We need to be a competitive team on Sunday and after that next week.

"I hope all the players who have been working around one month, except for the players who arrived late, can be ready to start to be a competitive team."

Of the nine new faces, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, full-back Ryan Fredericks, centre-half Issa Diop, Wilshere, Yarmolenko and Anderson are arguably the likeliest starters at Anfield.