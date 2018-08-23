West Ham to do 'everything' to get honours board back inside London Stadium, says Karren Brady

West Ham's honours board is not currently displayed inside the London Stadium

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady insists the club will do "everything" they can to ensure the honours board is once again displayed inside the London Stadium.

The Hammers' honours board - displaying their three FA Cup wins and European Cup Winners' Cup triumph - was removed for athletic and music events during the summer.

It was expected to be reinstalled ahead of the new season, but in its place for the home match against Bournemouth was a London Stadium branded board stating "This is for Everyone".

Brady claims West Ham are being held to "ransom" by the stadium operators E20 and insists the club will not be pushed into "paying invented invoices".

The London Legacy Development Corporation say West Ham are still yet to pay some outstanding fees from last season and will not enter into another advertising deal before these are settled.

Vice-Chairman Karren Brady said: "For the second year running E20 have attempted to hold us to ransom and force us to pay a fee we are not liable for. The club simply cannot continue to yield to paying invented invoices year after year. We do not owe a fee for maintenance of the big screen and it has nothing to do with the Mid-Tier Honours.

Karren Brady insists West Ham will not be held to "ransom" by London Stadium operators, E20

"We offered to pay twice what we paid last year for the honours to be restored and this was accepted over the summer, we also offered a negotiated solution to the maintenance of the screen even though we do not owe this money but just days before our first game they tried to force us to pay a fee we are not liable for.

"In our first year at the stadium we paid a £1m fee that was not part of our tenancy agreement to clear up a dispute over signage in the stadium. Last year we paid further fees to cover the reinstatement of the Mid-Tier Honours on the understanding it was rolling annual fee which this year we agreed to double.

"We are frustrated and angry that our landlords should act in this underhand way and we will not hesitate to take a legal route to confirm our rights under the tenancy agreement.

"We are confident in our position because we have acted properly and followed the terms of our tenancy agreement at all times.

West Ham suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth last Saturday despite Marko Arnautovic putting them in front

"It is disappointing that that yet again E20 will find itself in a legal dispute of its own making. I can only apologise to our fans. The Mid-Tier Honours list is an important part of our heritage and the look and feel of the stadium as the home of West Ham United. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure it is restored to its rightful location as soon as possible."

An LLDC spokesman said: "We are more than willing to rent advertising space to West Ham United for the display of the club's honours. However, there are some unpaid bills which need to be settled before we will enter into a new deal for the 2018/19 season.

"The club already has a very good deal to use the London Stadium and it is only right and fair that it should pay to use additional assets in the venue."