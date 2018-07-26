Watford join race for Diego Reyes along Newcastle and West Ham
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 26/07/18 9:37am
Watford are interested in Mexico international defender and free agent Diego Reyes, according to Sky sources.
Sky Sports News understands no formal offer has been made for the 25-year-old, who ran down his contract at Porto earlier this summer.
Last week, Sky Sports News reported Newcastle and West Ham were two of a number of Premier League clubs who have already made an offer.
Fenerbahce have also made an offer for Reyes, who has 53 caps for Mexico, though did not feature at the World Cup in Russia due to a hamstring injury.
Reyes joined Porto from Mexican side America in 2013 and made 49 appearances for the Portuguese side.
He has had two spells on loan in La Liga, with Real Sociedad in 2015/16 and Espanyol in 2016/17.
