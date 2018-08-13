Birmingham City senior personnel depart after EFL restrictions

Birmingham City chief financial officer Roger Lloyd, financial controller Gary Moore and club secretary Julia Shelton have left the club, Sky Sports News understands.

All three have been at Birmingham for at least eight years, with Shelton having spent two decades at the club.

Birmingham had been placed under a 'soft' transfer embargo earlier this summer after recording losses the EFL said were "in excess of the permitted amounts for the three-year period 2015/16 to 2017/18".

Clubs cannot exceed losses of £39m over a three-year period or they will face penalties from the governing body.

Birmingham signed Denmark U21 international Kristian Pedersen while under the embargo - a move which the EFL described as "exceptionally disappointing".

Garry Monk has been limited to five signings under EFL restrictions

The Blues have been referred to a Disciplinary Commission which has the power to invoke a full range of sanctions if the club are found in breach of Financial Fair Play rules.

The club's transfer embargo was lifted this month but only as City remained under EFL restrictions and were limited on the number of players they could sign.

Manager Garry Monk was able to welcome four further signings while operating under an EFL transfer plan which the club said was intended to "move the club towards compliance for forthcoming reporting periods".

Lee Camp, Omar Bogle, Conor Mahoney and Gary Gardner all joined in the final days of the transfer window.

Players signed were subjected to a number of conditions, including a wage cap.

The Disciplinary Commission will hear representations from both Birmingham and the EFL before deciding whether the club's losses broke FFP rules.

Possible sanctions could include points deductions and further transfer embargoes.