Sunderland bid £1m for Cheltenham Town striker Mohamed Eisa
Sunderland have bid £1m for Cheltenham Town's highly-rated striker Mohamed Eisa, according to Sky sources.
Peterborough and Portsmouth are also keen to sign the 24-year-old, who joined Cheltenham from Isthmian League side Greenwich Borough last summer.
In his first full year as a professional, Eisa scored 25 goals, winning the supporters' and players' player of the year awards at Cheltenham.
Sky Sports News understands that Cheltenham are looking for a fee around £1.5m.
Sunderland are also close to an agreement with Reading to sign George Evans, Sky Sports News understands.
