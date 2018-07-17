Sunderland bid £1m for Cheltenham Town striker Mohamed Eisa

Mohamed Eisa scored 25 goals for Cheltenham Town last season

Sunderland have bid £1m for Cheltenham Town's highly-rated striker Mohamed Eisa, according to Sky sources.

Peterborough and Portsmouth are also keen to sign the 24-year-old, who joined Cheltenham from Isthmian League side Greenwich Borough last summer.

In his first full year as a professional, Eisa scored 25 goals, winning the supporters' and players' player of the year awards at Cheltenham.

Sky Sports News understands that Cheltenham are looking for a fee around £1.5m.

Sunderland are also close to an agreement with Reading to sign George Evans, Sky Sports News understands.