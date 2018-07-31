Derby sign midfielder George Evans from Reading

George Evans is Derby's fifth signing of the summer

Derby have signed midfielder George Evans from Reading for an undisclosed fee

The 23-year-old has joined the Rams on a three-year contract and becomes manager Frank Lampard's fifth signing of the summer, joining Mason Mount, Harry Wilson, Florian Jozefzoon and Jack Marriott.

Evans is a product of the Manchester City academy but has been on Reading's books for the last two years, making 43 appearances.

"George is a very good player and arrives here at a good age as well," Lampard told the club's website.

"I worked with him when I was at Manchester City - he was training with the first-team regularly at the time - and he impressed me with the way he played, as well as with his attitude.

"George has fantastic attributes and will be of benefit to us both on and off the pitch.

Frank Lampard knows Evans from his time at Manchester City

"We need the correct balance in the team and have been fortunate to bring in some exciting attack-minded players this summer, but George will give us security in terms of his defensive nature.

"He's very comfortable on the ball and can move it quickly, which is something that we are looking for.

"At 23 years of age, with Championship experience at Reading and the upbringing he had at Manchester City under his belt, I believe he is a great addition to our squad."

Evans, who represented England U17s in the World Cup finals in 2011, also had loan stints at Crewe Alexandra, Scunthorpe United and Walsall prior to joining Reading.