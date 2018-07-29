George Evans closes in on Derby move from Reading

Derby are close to completing a deal to sign George Evans from Reading.

Sky Sports News understands a fee in the region of £1m has been discussed between the clubs.

Evans is understood to be keen on the move and has rejected interest from Sunderland.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that League One Sunderland were in advanced talks over a deal for Evans.

The ex-England U19 made 33 appearances for Reading during the 2016-17 season as they reached the Championship play-off final, but he lost his place last term, playing just 18 times.

He was part of Manchester City's academy and joined the Royals in 2016.

Evans made one appearance for Man City's first team - against Sunderland - coming off the bench in a 4-1 League Cup win at the Stadium of Light.

He also had three loan spells with League One clubs, Crewe, Scunthorpe and Walsall while on City's books.

Frank Lampard's Derby will kick-off the Championship campaign against Paul Clement's Reading on August 3, live on Sky Sports Football.