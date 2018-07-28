Frank Lampard wants clarity on future of Derby striker Matej Vydra
Lampard on transfer window: "There is time left and if we can improve then we will look at it"
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 28/07/18 7:08pm
Derby are "in limbo" over Matej Vydra with manager Frank Lampard determined to sort the striker's future before the start of the season.
The Rams finished their pre-season with a morale-boosting 2-1-win over Premier League newcomers Wolves at Pride Park on Saturday.
Lampard was delighted with the work-rate of his players but one area of concern was the future of his star striker Vydra who has been linked with a move.
"He's a good player but at the moment we are in limbo but it should pan out in the next few days," Lampard told Sky Sports News.
"We need clarity though before the start of the season. There are people interested in him but he's our player. There haven't been any offers as far I know."
Concerning possible arrivals in the transfer window, Lampard was asked about Ipswich Town striker Martyn Waghorn.
"He's an Ipswich player and he's not someone to comment on," Lampard added.
"It's not right to comment. I'm very pleased with what we've got here but if there are good [players available] then we will look at it.
"We may do more signings. There is time left and if we can improve then we will look at it. We have plans and if the right options come up then we will."
