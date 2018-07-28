Frank Lampard wants clarity on future of Derby striker Matej Vydra

1:01 Derby striker Matej Vydra is a wanted man and Derby manager Frank Lampard is keen on sorting his future before the start of the season Derby striker Matej Vydra is a wanted man and Derby manager Frank Lampard is keen on sorting his future before the start of the season

Derby are "in limbo" over Matej Vydra with manager Frank Lampard determined to sort the striker's future before the start of the season.

The Rams finished their pre-season with a morale-boosting 2-1-win over Premier League newcomers Wolves at Pride Park on Saturday.

Lampard was delighted with the work-rate of his players but one area of concern was the future of his star striker Vydra who has been linked with a move.

"He's a good player but at the moment we are in limbo but it should pan out in the next few days," Lampard told Sky Sports News.

Reading vs Derby Live on

"We need clarity though before the start of the season. There are people interested in him but he's our player. There haven't been any offers as far I know."

Concerning possible arrivals in the transfer window, Lampard was asked about Ipswich Town striker Martyn Waghorn.

"He's an Ipswich player and he's not someone to comment on," Lampard added.

"It's not right to comment. I'm very pleased with what we've got here but if there are good [players available] then we will look at it.

"We may do more signings. There is time left and if we can improve then we will look at it. We have plans and if the right options come up then we will."