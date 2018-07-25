Derby agree deal to sign Jack Marriott from Peterborough

Jack Marriott is set to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Derby

Derby have agreed a deal to sign Jack Marriott from Peterborough, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News revealed in June that the Rams were keen on bringing Marriott to the club and, following protracted negotiations, have finally struck a deal with the Sky Bet League One side.

It is understood Derby will make an initial payment of £3m, with significant add-ons that could see the fee rise to £5m.

Marriott, who also attracted interest from Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Rangers, will undergo a medical in Derby later on Wednesday and the deal could be completed within the next 24 hours.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a sensational debut season with Peterborough after joining them from Luton last summer, scoring 33 times in all competitions.

He started his career at Ipswich and was sent on loan six times before joining Luton on a permanent basis in 2015.

Marriott scored 28 goals in 91 appearances during two seasons with the Hatters and was subsequently signed by Peterborough.

Sky Sports News also understands Derby's move for Ipswich striker Martyn Waghorn may only proceed if the club can complete the sale of Matej Vydra to Leeds.

Waghorn would cost Derby an initial £4m fee, with that figure doubling if the forward helps Frank Lampard's side win promotion to the Premier League.

Derby are wary of Financial Fair Play restrictions and are reluctant to complete the deal for Waghorn until they have offloaded Vydra.