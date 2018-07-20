Derby County News

Derby sign Florian Jozefzoon from Brentford

Last Updated: 20/07/18 12:03pm

Florian Jozefzoon has joined Derby on a three-year deal

Derby have signed Florian Jozefzoon from Championship rivals Brentford for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £2.75m.

The Netherlands winger has signed a three-year contract that runs until the end of 2021.

Derby manager Frank Lampard told the club's official website: "Florian is a player that I have been tracking since I first got the job here so it's fantastic for us to get the deal done.

"At 27 I think he's in a prime age and I am sure he can bring all his excellent qualities to Derby County."

Jozefzoon came through the youth system at Ajax and made five first-team appearances.

Jozefzoon has scored eight goals for Brentford

He then had spells at NAC Breda, RKC Waalwijk and PSV, where he was part of the title-winning team in 2014-15.

The midfielder, capped at youth level for his country, joined Brentford in January last year and played 62 games for the Bees, scoring eight goals.

Speaking to RamsTV, Jozefzoon said: "Derby have a really good squad, good players and now a new manager, with a lot of experience as a player."

Sky Sports News reported on Thursday Leeds had matched Derby's £2.75m bid - both of which were accepted by Brentford - but the player decided to join Lampard's side and reject Leeds.

Derby begin their Championship campaign at Reading on August 3 live on Sky Sports.

